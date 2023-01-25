This Friday and Saturday night Australia's most prestigious super Sedan race happens at Gulf Western Speedway near Latrobe.
This is the big finale to the mad month of money and the racing has been spectacular over the last two weeks.
This weekend one of Australia's biggest prizemoney purses will be fought for.
Matt Pascoe has been the in-form driver, winning last weekend while leading home a star-packed field.
His arch riva,l local star Callum Harper, was able to close the gap to Pascoe in traffic but not close enough to effect a passing move.
Though Harper on his home track can never be ruled out of serious contention.
Newly crowned Tasmanian Champion Jamie Collins of Victoria loves this track, having beaten home the nation's best to win the Super Sedan Title.
He also won a Tasmanian AMCA title at this track so it obviously suits his driving style.
Fellow Victorian veteran Mick Nicola Sr is an exciting driver to watch and West Australian young gun Lee Aylett is also hoping for a solid run.
Aylett showed he had the speed and ability to mix it with the nation's best a fortnight ago at this track.
Lachlan Onley and Tyson Moon from New South Wales have a strong crowd support with many local fans and will be out to show their supporters they are capable of taking victory.
Meanwhile, Queensland teenager Brad Pascoe beat home his father at this track last time out and wants to emulate that feat again this weekend.
Fellow Queenslanders Sean Black and Michael Hally have both been racing strongly on their tour of Tassie and want to leave with some local prizemoney.
Steve The Joker Jordan won an Australian Super Sedan Title at this track and is always a factor in the final.
Local stars include Marcus Alexander, Steve Latham, Laura Davidson and David Nichols.
There is a full support program each night and the big crowd always lifts drivers to try harder.
Divisions racing include Street Stocks, Tassie Sixes, Modifieds, Formula 500s and both categories of Junior Sedans as well as three classes of Karts on Saturday afternoon.
Racing starts at 7pm on Friday and on Saturday the Karts will start from 4pm while the main track action fires up at 6pm.
The ever popular Pitwalk will also return on Saturday. This is definitely a high-octane meeting not to be missed.
