The Signature 20k Tasmanian Championships have been in action at Devonport Tennis Club this week, with talent from Tasmania all the way to France battling it out on court.
Riverside's Arwen Koesmapahlawan has made one of the shortest trips of anyone to reach the event as she tries to follow on from her early-season success.
The Northern talent has already won the Clarence Open in 2023, however she is up against far worthier adversaries during her time in Devonport.
With Thursday marking the final day of the round-robin matches, Koesmapahlawan was in need of a win to qualify for the next stage, as she faced up against fourth-seed Milan Krish.
Going into the match, Koesmapahlawan had mixed results, losing against number one seed Zuzana Zlochova from Slovakia as well as Caitlin Baker, however she had a far better time against Emma Armitage-Ho, winning 6-0 7-5.
Unfortunately for the Riverside athlete, Krish proved too strong as she prevailed, losing only a single game in the process.
Elsewhere in the tournament, the men's draw had semi-final action as first-seed Vincent Stouff from France battled against Hobart's Harry Bourchier.
The Tasmanian was unable to handle the skilful Frenchman, who won the match 6-3 6-0 and will face the second-seed Calum Puttergill in the final.
Tournament director Phoebe Davis said she was thrilled with the how the tournament has panned out.
"The weather has been unreal, the sun is out with only a little bit of wind [on Wednesday]," she said. "The beach is only 50 metres away so players have been able to do their recovery there."
Davis said the event was a good lead-in to Burnie. "Because Burnie has two tournaments this year, it's made it worthwhile for players to come to Tassie and Devonport is the perfect lead-in." The women's and men's finals will be held on Friday at 10am.
