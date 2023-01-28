Turning Greek, one chin hair at a time

I surveyed my forest of chin hair and pondered, "how much more" before I am fully Greek?
Mystical reader, I dream of living in Greece.
I have been to Greece twice - in 1978 aged 20 and 2019 at 60.
Do you have a dream home?
Mine could be an apartment in the Agean port of Thessaloniki, northern Greece ... close to the Balkans and Turkey ... think Middle Eastern food with a twist of Greek.
It could also be an airy, flat in the small city of Napflio, on the Peloponnese? Google it.
It might have a rooftop arbor of the pinkest bougainvillea, a long table and eight chairs. The home of my imagining would be a contradiction - it would have an ultra-modern kitchen.
In the kitchen I would chop the meatiest tomatoes, the sweetest Spanish onions, hang dry bunches of my oregano and store gallons of olive oil in dark corners.
I would make the sharpest morning coffee and always have a tray of honey sweet baklava in my pantry.
A local market would provide everything I ever wanted to cook.
In 2019, I visited many produce markets on the Peloponnese.
I found the freshest sardines, octopus, capsicum and all sorts of beans.
Late September, I shopped and cooked the very last of summer's reward.
I cleaned and steamed and husband barbecued octopus (yuk).
Our salads were slabs of fetta dappled with oregano, resting on tomatoes, slices of red onion; the lot drowned in golden olive oil.
Those markets were a confusion of the pinkest watermelon, apricots and peaches, magnificent cucumbers, and the finest pink-fleshed lamb.
There were salamis, hams, cheeses, and white bread sticks with super crispy, golden crusts.
Each trip to the market was filled with haggling stallholders. Occasionally, I would be offered an orange "because''.
Breakfast was mountain honey decanted into a pouring pot with an oven fresh, white breadstick, layered thick with butter.
Market visits were early, before the sun became Herculean.
Some markets were a hastily erected choir of stalls, shaded under brightest blue or green plastic in the corner of a town's ugly bitumen carpark.
Others, like the Athens Public Market, were Byzantine beauties with acres of stalls; a generous lesson in Mediterranean marine biology. So many species. So little time.
In 1978, I was 20 and much of the memory of that Greek trip is obliterated.
I'd like to claim the memory has gone because I overindulged.
The opposite was true. I'd travelled from Turkey to Thessaloniki and was struck by dysentery after one too many icy cordials from roadside vendors.
That summer of 1978 my Thessaloniki memory is of the distance between my tent and the campground starting-block toilets.
My memory might also have been impacted by the range of prescription drugs, including Valium, generously shared by a Kiwi travelling companion ("trust me, I'm a nurse").
Will I ever return? I imagine (like many) living six months in one of those history-layered cities.
Meanwhile, I make-do with TV chef Rick Stein repeats of Mediterranean Weekends and my flourishing chin hairs.
