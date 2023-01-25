The beloved Longford Grand Prix Expo will go ahead under a different name after being suddenly cancelled by event organisers DX Industries earlier this month.
The Tasmanian Government announced Wednesday $150,000 would be invested in a new project titled The Long Weekend, headed by Tasmanian motorsport icons Justin Brown, Robert Knott, John Talbot and Neil Kearney.
Long Weekend organiser Justin Brown said he and the committee for the old Motorama group believed they could put it on after the expo was cancelled.
"When it all happened we got together and thought we could get this on, it would be a shame not to have it over the long weekend," he said.
"We knew we could do it in six weeks, do it well and have it bigger and better than ever.
"We had a planning meeting last Saturday not knowing if we could get the permits and insurances and everything we needed, plus support from council and government but it came through."
The cancellation of the Longford Grand Prix Expo came as a surprise, as $450,000 was allocated to motorsport organiser DX Industries by Events Minister Nic Street to the event in August last year.
The cancellation came seemingly out of nowhere on January 13 with no explanation provided by DX Industries.
The Examiner reached out to DX Industries, but did not hear back.
Government minister Felix Ellis confirmed this week that $370,000 had been spent by DX Industries.
A State Growth department spokesperson said discussions were underway to determine the status of the funding.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said he's sure the new event would be a success.
"The enthusiasm shown in ensuring the motorsport and Northern Midlands communities don't miss out on sharing their motorsport history has been great," Mr Rockliff said.
"The Long Weekend in Longford will include historic cars and motorcycles from several significant collectors in Tasmania, including some of the racing cars from the original Longford motorsport days."
Mr Brown said because of the short time frame, they needed a bigger place to stage The Long Weekend.
"Like Deloraine, the Longford town centre itself is getting to restrictive on space so we thought we'd go to Woolmers," Mr Brown said.
"We'd been talking about putting our museum out there anyway so it was a natural progression.
"We're really happy and I'm excited now because we want to get some good entertainment out there."
He said they were always looking for volunteers.
"I'd like to see some younger people come into the committee because a lot of us are getting a little long in the tooth," Mr Brown said.
"It'd be good to have some younger people learn how to organise these events so it's sustainable into the future."
The Long Weekend runs from March 10 to 13.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues.
