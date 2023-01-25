A Tasmanian wildlife scientist and conservation expert was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for her significant service to wildlife and land conservation in Tasmania.
An honorary research fellow at Tasmanian Land Conservancy, Sally Bryant has dedicated her life to protecting Tasmania's natural environment and said she was surprised to be appointed to the Order.
"It came as a surprise, but I'm feeling excited - more excited to know that wildlife conservation will be acknowledged with a national honour," Dr Bryant said.
"I'm more excited about that than any personal achievements.
"I've worked in wildlife conservation all my professional life, working with birds and terrestrial mammals."
Dr Bryant said she's worked in Tasmania's wildest places, including Macquarie Island.
"I know the species, the landscapes and how they function," she said.
In more recent times, Dr Bryant said her focus of work has been on a nationally endangered bird, the forty-spotted pardalote.
"I'm very proud to be involved and continue my involvement in that recovery program," she said.
Within the Tasmanian Land Conservancy, she had been involved with the acquisition of 11 permanent reserves across Tasmania.
Dr Bryant said she's busier than ever this year.
"I'm working harder than ever pushing ahead with my forty-spotted pardalote program and I'm actively involved with monitoring," she said.
"I'd really like to acknowledge the great work of the people of Tasmania in private land conservation and the work of the Tasmanian land conservancy to protect wild places and wild species in Tasmania.
"I also acknowledge the Tasmanian Aboriginal community for the deep understanding they for managing land and how we've got so much more to learn."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
