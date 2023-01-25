Police were responding to a crash which damaged four vehicles at the intersection of High St and Ann St on East Launceston's St George's Square when another collision occurred between two cars 100 metres away at the intersection of Canning and George Streets on Wednesday afternoon.
Two witnesses to the first crash at the intersection of Ann and High Streets at 2:10pm said after hearing the crash they looked up and saw the car that was hit, a silver Holden Executive, shoot across the street and hit two cars parked on High Street.
Police could not comment on how the crash happened at the time.
One person, believed to be the driver the the Holden Executive, was seen being taken by stretcher to an ambulance.
A resident who lives on the corner of High Street said she saw crashes like these regularly.
"It's a speed trap," she said.
"They speed down here and if it's bumper to bumper at the roundabout, you can't slow down. It shouldn't be 60 kilometres an hour approaching that roundabout." Another resident said there were near misses at the intersection all the time. "It was only a matter of time before something like this happened." There are two pedestrian refuges on High St at the intersection, so with cars whizzing past pedestrians at 60 km/h it's a matter of time only before someone is killed or seriously injured, he said.
The George St-Canning St collision occurred within an hour of this crash. Ann St becomes Canning St when it passes Welman St.
No one was harmed from this crash.
Driver Ella Fullbrook the driver of a blue Holden Barina, said she was driving down George Street when the driver of a white Toyota Camry pulled out of Canning St and hit the side of her car.
"He said he saw my car but thought he had time to get out," she said.
Another resident of George Street, Alice, said she had witnessed eight crashes in her three years of living there.
"I'm often home during the day so I hear them, and I'm usually the first responder," she said.
"Today I got the girls out of the car and they were screaming."
She said she's called council multiple time as well as spoken to police at each crash about dangerous driving in the area.
"They need to put a roundabout or traffic light in, there can't just be a stop sign. It doesn't work."
"I'm sick of waiting for someone to die."
"The police and the government need to listen."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
