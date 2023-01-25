"They speed down here and if it's bumper to bumper at the roundabout, you can't slow down. It shouldn't be 60 kilometres an hour approaching that roundabout." Another resident said there were near misses at the intersection all the time. "It was only a matter of time before something like this happened." There are two pedestrian refuges on High St at the intersection, so with cars whizzing past pedestrians at 60 km/h it's a matter of time only before someone is killed or seriously injured, he said.