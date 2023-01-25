The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

City of Launceston recognise community efforts for event and individual

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated January 25 2023 - 9:46pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cathy Wilson, Ian Fraser, mayor Danny Gibson, Marg Reynolds and Jill Dearing. Picture by Alison Foletta

City of Launceston have highlighted community excellence with their Community Recognition Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.