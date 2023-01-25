City of Launceston have highlighted community excellence with their Community Recognition Awards.
The two categories, which are the Citizen Award and the Community Event of the Year award.
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said the awards recognise the outstanding contribution made by members of the community who work to help make Launceston a more welcoming, more beautiful and more accepting place to live.
"We have many incredible individuals in our community who give of their own free time to help enrich the lives of others without any expectation whatsoever," Cr Gibson said.
"While they certainly never undertake these commitments in the pursuit of recognition, I believe it is important that we recognise and celebrate their generous contributions to our beautiful city whether that is as an individual or a group or committee who come together to deliver an amazing event."
Jill Dearing was received the Citizen Award.
Ms Dearing's contribution to a range of community, educational, cultural and sporting organisations and activities in Launceston was recognised, as was her hard work and passion over many decades for these causes.
The Community Event of the Year award was given to the Veterans Cricket Australia over 70s National Championships.
The very successful event was postponed three times due to COVID, making the event greatly anticipated.
As a result, the city and region benefitted greatly; economically and socially with more than 500 people attending from all over Australia and New Zealand, including 320 active participants when the event was finally held in November 2022.
The championships raised $5400 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia. Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed form of the disease in Australia, with one in five men diagnosed by age 85.
Cr Gibson congratulated the award recipients, praising their commitment to their community, their kindness, generosity, spirit of goodwill and acceptance.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
