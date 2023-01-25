A Tasmanian ship's captain has been fined thousands of dollars for putting commercial gain over the welfare of hundreds of cattle, a court has heard.
John McGee previously pleaded guilty in the Burnie Magistrates Court to a breach of the Animal Welfare Act that resulted in the deaths of 69 cattle, and was sentenced by Magistrate Katie Edwards on Wednesday.
She said he was remorseful and devastated by the animals' suffering and deaths, but bore responsibility as the master of the vessel.
He was charged with a single count of using a method of management of a group of animals reasonably likely to result in unreasonable and unjustifiable pain and suffering for his decision to sail the MV Statesman with 207 cattle on board from Stanley to Port Welshpool in Victoria on January 30, 2016.
Ms Edwards told the court the weather forecast prior to the voyage was poor, and Mr McGee had contacted business associates to express his concern as it was "on the edge" of what he considered safe sailing conditions.
She said there were a number of external pressures upon him, but it was ultimately his decision to sail, and he now accepted he made the wrong choice.
Although the forecast was poor, what actually transpired overnight to January 31 was an intense storm on Bass Strait that lasted three to four hours, subjecting the cattle to heavy rain, winds and waves up to seven metres tall.
Ms Edwards told the court the storm was "most unlikely but not unforeseeable" and that "the effect on the cattle was profound".
For their own safety, the crew was unable to venture on to the ship's deck and check on the cattle, and Ms Edwards said the cows had "nowhere to go, and no ability to help themselves".
On arrival at Port Welshpool 10 cattle were already dead, and a further 59 were euthanised later that day.
"As a result of the decision to sail... he placed the vulnerable animals in a position where they suffered greatly," Ms Edwards said.
"Commercial needs were placed above the welfare needs of the cattle."
However, Ms Edwards noted that McGee was remorseful and that "the outcome of the voyage was devastating for him".
She said his employment in the last seven years had suffered due to media interest in the incident, and that prior to 2016 he had led an industrious career spanning decades at sea.
Ms Edwards convicted McGee and fined him $15,000, and ordered he pay court costs of $71.40.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
