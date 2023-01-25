The Examiner
Tasmanian advocates have a say on New South Wales' Right to Ask laws

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated January 25 2023 - 8:05pm, first published 3:14pm
New partners to check criminal history

Laws that allow people to conduct family violence criminal history checks on their new partners could be beneficial to those experiencing violence in Tasmania, says a peak advocacy group.

