New partners to check criminal history

Laws that allow people to conduct family violence criminal history checks on their new partners could be beneficial to those experiencing violence in Tasmania, says a peak advocacy group.
New South Wales is trialling such laws as part of their Right to Ask Scheme that gives police the power to disclose information about a partner's previous abusive or violent offending via an online portal.
Women's Legal Service Tasmania principal solicitor Elise Whitmore said many Tasmanian women learnt of their previous partners family violence history when they entered the courts.
She said it often in arose in the Family Court when trying to establish an unacceptable risk of harm to a child, which includes looking at past offending.
"It is quite staggering sometimes and quite confronting for the clients that are in that situation, to see this has been a pattern of behaviour, not only against them but often numerous previous women," she said.
"If they had that information to start with, they would question whether they would have made different decisions."
Ms Whitmore said that while the benefits could exist, it would only work if red flags were seen early in relationships.
She said violation of privacy, and a balancing of all parties rights must be considered.
"Some of the abuse that occurs in the early stage doesn't look like abuse at all, especially with the grooming, the love bombing, and the manipulative ways they isolate family members and support people," she said.
"But if she understands that boundaries are being crossed, that there is something icky is going on that she doesn't feel quite right about, and she identifies some of the early warning signs of what is an unhealthy relationship.
"And also there is a way for her to check that history early on in an objective way, not impacted by the perpetrators spin, then [such laws] could be incredibly beneficial."
Engender Equality chief executive Alina Thomas said such laws reduce the potential for harm to occur and could act as a preventive mechanism to keep repeat behaviour at bay.
"We are wanting to juggle the rights of people who are at risk of experiencing family violence, and this is an important mechanism to be mitigating the potential of family violence offenders to be targeting and accessing more victims into the future, but we also need to manage that within a broader human rights framework," she said.
