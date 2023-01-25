The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Inflation ending home dreams

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated January 25 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Master Builders Tasmania CEO Matthew Pollock says inflation will place pressure on builders and also push the dream of home ownership further out of reach of young Tasmanians. Photo by Ben Seeder

Roaring inflation is jacking up the cost of construction materials, making life difficult for builders and pushing the dream of home ownership further out of reach of young Tasmanians, according to Matthew Pollock, chief executive officer of industry lobby group Master Builders Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.