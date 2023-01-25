Emergency services have responded to a two vehicle crash at an East Launceston intersection.
The incident has occurred at the intersection of Ann and High Streets on Wednesday, January 25 at around 2:10pm.
Tasmania Police said the road was blocked.
"Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared," a Tasmania Police spokesperson said.
They said no serious injuries had been reported at this stage.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
