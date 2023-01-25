Governor-General David Hurley has announced honours and awards for 1047 Australians, including awards in the Order of Australia (General and Military Divisions), meritorious awards and recognition for distinguished and conspicuous service.
"Congratulations to the outstanding Australians recognised in today's honours list," he said.
"The recipients have had a significant impact at the local, national and international level and are, quite simply, inspiring.
"They go above and beyond, are from all over the country, and contribute every day in every way imaginable."
There were 736 awards in the general division of the Order of Australia with 48 per cent of them received by women and 45 per cent for service to local communities.
"It is encouraging to see an increase in diversity in the Order of Australia," Mr Hurley said.
"Each recipient has something in common - someone nominated them.
"The order belongs to each of us and we each have a part to play. The only way a person can be recognised is for someone to nominate them."
In addition to the 736 recipients of awards in the general division of the Order of Australia (6 AC, 47 AO, 177 AM and 506 OAM), today's honours list includes:
The Tasmanians recognised along with their award grade were:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
