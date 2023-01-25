The Examiner

Indigenous left and right find common cause to oppose the 'Voice'

Updated January 25 2023 - 7:15pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Left and right indigenous unite against the 'Voice'

Organisers of left-wing "invasion day" protests today are promising to step up their actions as fractures are appearing amongst left-wing and Indigenous groups over the impending referendum to establish an aboriginal "Voice" to Parliament. In their marches today, "invasion day" protesters are expected to actively oppose the "Voice", being promised by the Albanese Labor government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.