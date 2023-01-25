Left and right indigenous unite against the 'Voice'

This unusual alliance of left and right is personified by Greens senator Lidia Thorpe and Nationals' Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, both of whom are sceptical about the need for another aboriginal "advisory" body. They also agree that the Albanese government should be more honest and transparent over its plans. Price and former ALP national president Warren Mundine will lead the "no" campaign against the "Voice" in the lead-up to the referendum. The Australian reported yesterday Lidia Thorpe declaring that Australia is "still at war" and that an indigenous voice to parliament is not the answer to ending that conflict. Another dividing force in the community is the revelation recently by "Voice" supporter, NSW academic Megan Price, that the provocative group GetUp will be involved in the "yes" campaign. Anyone who has seen these people in action, with their tactics verging on violence, will be well and truly repulsed by what they are advocating.