Left and right indigenous unite against the 'Voice'

Organisers of left-wing "invasion day" protests today are promising to step up their actions as fractures are appearing amongst left-wing and Indigenous groups over the impending referendum to establish an aboriginal "Voice" to Parliament. In their marches today, "invasion day" protesters are expected to actively oppose the "Voice", being promised by the Albanese Labor government.
Growing numbers of "progressive" groups are joining conservatives to oppose the "Voice", although for different reasons. The left say it doesn't go far enough to give indigenous people "real power" in federal parliament, and conservatives are against it because the Albanese government is being coy in not detailing what the "Voice" actually means for the people of Australia. The official line from the government is that the "Voice" will be "... an independent, representative advisory body for First Nations people ... it would advise the Australian parliament and government on the views of First Nations people on matters relating to them." The government plans to hold a referendum to change the Constitution to create this body sometime after August. Two former High Court judges, Ian Callinan and Kenneth Hayne, have predicted that the "Voice" will set off such a legal firestorm the High Court will end up being the peak decision-making body in Australia.
This unusual alliance of left and right is personified by Greens senator Lidia Thorpe and Nationals' Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, both of whom are sceptical about the need for another aboriginal "advisory" body. They also agree that the Albanese government should be more honest and transparent over its plans. Price and former ALP national president Warren Mundine will lead the "no" campaign against the "Voice" in the lead-up to the referendum. The Australian reported yesterday Lidia Thorpe declaring that Australia is "still at war" and that an indigenous voice to parliament is not the answer to ending that conflict. Another dividing force in the community is the revelation recently by "Voice" supporter, NSW academic Megan Price, that the provocative group GetUp will be involved in the "yes" campaign. Anyone who has seen these people in action, with their tactics verging on violence, will be well and truly repulsed by what they are advocating.
Albo looks like he's got an uphill battle now to try to win over public support for the "Voice". Both the left and right are effectively joining forces to fight it, and large-scale public cynicism promises a big "no" vote.
Yesterday's announcement by the Rockcliff government that it was putting in $1 million to help Boag's keep open its Visitor Centre is good news. Taxpayers may be a little wary, but Boag's owner Lion has promised to increase promotion of Boag's beer, and the Visitor Centre, in particular on the mainland. Brewery Director James Calman described the government's decision as a "win-win" for the Launceston community.
There was no mention though of the government's contentious container deposit scheme, which Boag's has claimed will cost it $9 million when it is introduced next year. Maybe that's a battle for another day. It was smiles all round yesterday.
