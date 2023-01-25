"A part-time off-spinner coming on and bowling five out of six yorkers - it was magic."
Hobart Hurricanes' Nathan Ellis couldn't believe what he was seeing as his teammate Tim David, a renowned batsman, bowled the 'Canes to an unlikely two-run victory against Brisbane Heat on Wednesday at UTAS Stadium.
The Hurricanes kept their season alive for a precious few hours as their finals hopes rested on the late Big Bash game between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder.
Hobart were seventh with 10 points going into the match and needed to beat the Heat to stay in the hunt for fifth spot.
They also needed the fifth-placed Thunder, with 12 points, to lose.
The game at UTAS seemed a foregone conclusion until the final two overs.
The Hurricanes, who batted first, made 9-120 on an up-and-down wicket and after a shaky start the Heat were cruising at 4-103 thanks to Jimmy Peirson (39) and Sam Hain (26).
But the game changed when Hain was caught by Mac Wright off Faheem Ashraf's bowling.
An over later, Zak Crawley dove to his left to pouch Peirson at mid-wicket from Ellis' pace.
Then you could feel the heat from the flames that shot up around the ground when Michael Neser chopped onto his stumps from a Joel Paris short ball.
The Hurricanes' MC was encouraging the home crowd to will their team to victory with the Heat needing 10 to win from 10 balls with three wickets remaining.
The cheers were getting louder for every dot ball as Paris put together a stunning penultimate over with a wicket and two runs coming from it.
You could hear fans' hearts beating faster as David came on for the final over with the Heat needing 10.
And the crowd couldn't believe it as he delivered two dot-ball yorkers.
David went the yorker again and James Bazley hit it straight back to him.
It turned into a nightmare for non-striker Matthew Kuhnemann who was halfway down the wicket.
He scrambled as David dived to his left, turned around and ran him out.
But it was like a balloon had been popped the next ball when Bazley smacked a full toss for six over mid-wicket.
David needed to bounce back and he duly followed up with a dot as Bazley swung and missed.
It all came down to the final ball with the Heat needing four from it.
The crowd rose to their feet and rejoiced while Ellis threw his arms out in celebration as Bazley could only get a single from David's last ball.
Ellis, the vice-captain, said the 'Canes took a big risk and got great reward as they kept Brisbane to 8-118.
"We took a risk early on, we knew full well Tim was going to have to bowl the 20th over," Ellis said.
"Everything came off, we bowled myself and Riley (Meredith) out early. We managed to break the partnership and get a couple of new batters out there and that ended up being the difference.
"We got Hain and Peirson out in pretty quick succession.
"And had two new batters facing on a tough wicket and then having to hit boundaries."
Wright, who was called up for his first match of the season and replaced D'Arcy Short, gave the Hurricanes a chance to defend a total with his run-a-ball 56 at first drop.
"I was stoked to get a call up, I was supposed to do a 2km time trial in Hobart so I got out of that which is good," he said.
"Anytime you play a Big Bash game is awesome and you've just got to take it when you can because you don't know when you're next one is going to be."
Wil Parker came into the side for Paddy Dooley who Ellis said was a late withdrawal due to a niggle.
It was the second Launceston match of the season and the crowd was 4822.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
