A last minute effort has seen the Kelso Fire Brigade keep alive Australia Day tradition at Greens Beach.
The BBQ will be sparked for a free feed of sausage sizzle, sandcastle competition run and an opportunity to get up close and personal with a fire truck for the bushfire ready program.
Kelso Fire Brigade has stepped up after the Lions Club has previously run them before COVID-19.
Brigade chief Keven Cleaver said the decision to do so was made late in the day, and with the full support of the West Tamar Council.
"Each year we run the bushfire ready program to educate people on the fire safety," Mr Cleaver said.
"It's an opportunity for the little kids to tryout the hoses ... and we allow them to clamber over the truck.
"It's been our little commitment each year to increase our profile and it's all part of the community."
Adding on the responsibility of running the BBQ and sandcastle contest to their usual commitment, Mr Cleaver said the brigade was willing to do to keep it alive.
"All our members have contributed, it's a team effort," he said.
"It'll be a good day out ... and hopefully there will be no fires on the day, and we will be right to go."
Categories for the sandcastle contest is under five, under 10, under 15 and families, and will be judge by firefighters.
He said the West Tamar Council had helped to organise a grant of up to $1400 for sausages, bread and water.
It will run from 10am and finish between 2-3pm.
