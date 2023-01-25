The oldest running general store in Australia has lodged a development application to Glamorgan Spring Bay Council.
The Morris General Store in Swansea is almost 200 years old, opening in 1838 and at an historic site in Tasmania.
The "contemporary" development proposed includes five townhouses, a 10-room boutique hotel and wine store.
The five contemporary townhouses will all front onto Oyster Bay and are priced from $2.75 million.
In November 2022, the Morris was sold to property developer Andrew McCullagh, also a Northern Midlands councillor.
Mr McCullagh, chief officer for Red Panda Property, bought the heritage store for just under $3 million.
The designs by Architects DKO are said to be such that the development "pays homage to its eminent past while embracing the essential needs of the future".
"Swansea's existing context and built form character have informed the proposed architecture," DKO senior associate Dominic Gaetani said.
"The local heritage character, existing forms, scale, and materiality have been reinterpreted to generate a contemporary yet respectful outcome.
"The community and commercial offering of the project will further enhance the Swansea locale and help integrate the site with its neighbourhood culturally."
Mr McCullagh, previously based in Sandy Bay but now said to be a Swansea local, said the development aimed to "elevate" the area.
"The overall aim for this project is to elevate the sites offering for the local community and also tourists passing through and day-tripping," he said.
Morris' continues to be open for trade.
There is no date yet on when construction will begin.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
