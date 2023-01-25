Councils go back to horse and buggy days

I TOTALLY agree with The Examiner's Editorial (January 19), calling for local government reform. Councils in Tasmania were formed when the horse provided conveyance and 20 miles was a formidable distance. Contrast this with the present day. I'm sure a survey of teachers (for example) in George Town, Scottsdale, Deloraine and Campbell Town would show many travelling out of Launceston areas daily. We think little about journeys of these distances.
Let us look at those presently enjoying the sweet cop of employment as councillors and mayors. Almost without exception, this is a "second job", even to the extent of being a mayor and MP. Mayors, councillors, managers or CEOs cost the state citizens at least six million dollars annually. Reduce that number to just seven for substantial savings and full-time employment! And the unnecessary duplication in machinery and facilities that occurs under the present "part time" engagement system.
We need no more than seven regional councils, two in the north-west, two in the north and three down south. This would see the release of millions in funds to cope with the road upgrading needs amongst many other areas of endeavour. And save the state government the millions it spends subsidising small uneconomic councils.
I'm not holding my breath expecting any of this to actually happen. MPs are primarily concerned about holding their seats and they will wimp out on making the big decisions - but wouldn't it be great if...
Dick James, Norwood
DEAR Mr Rockliff,
Please remember that pride comes before the fall. You are representing the Tasmanian people, and it is so very obvious that the majority don't want a billion dollars spent on that proposed stadium. Upgrade the existing venues, by all means.
Please swallow your pride. You will be commended for listening to the people who, albeit not directly, put you there. Don't do a Putin.
R.M. Lawrence, West Launceston
AROUND June 1998 a similar call for an AFL Stadium was heard from some individuals willing to invest money into an AFL Stadium in Hobart. The resounding response from the public was "No".
Yet here we are again - almost 25 years later, defending the rights of the many in need against those who seem obsessed with sport and unable to focus on genuine needs. To the powers that be - exactly what part of the word "No" can you not understand?
Enid Denman, Beauty point
MODERN terms often elude me, though I finally understand cancel culture.
The AFL bullies a faithful state with outrageous demands, we know more people attend games in the north, there are already two excellent footy venues in Tasmania and a much smaller outlay would make both better for Tasmanian footy than the proposed new stadium. The long term economics of this stadium do not add up, the Derwent Entertainment Centre and Silver Dome never reached their potential and the funds for the new stadium could be far better used in more socially responsible ways.
Instead of proper return arguments from the new stadium proponents they cancel sensible arguments with the accusation we are parochial, anti-development or both.
I will get back to you if I work out 'woke'!
Noel Manning, Newstead
THE mooted additional stadium in Hobart is a nonsense blackmail promoted by AFL retiring boss McLachlan to polish his CV. Sadly our Premier has been conned into supporting the idea which will benefit the southern supporters' minority and line the pockets of the Hobart elite.
A simple analysis of rules clubs in the state reveals that there are 20 clubs in the South vs 58 in the North. Commonsense demands that any stadium should be where most fans are and closest to the mainland to attract visiting fans. Thus the upgrade of UTAS York Park with a roof is the only sensible solution that voters should accept.
Ian Stedman, Norwood
A HEARTFELT thank you to reader Vlastislav Skvaril (The Examiner, January 25) who embodies the adage "gratitude brings blessings" (of Mary Baker Eddy). "Australia deserves to be loved", not "replaced with hate from many groups." Let the voice of gratitude own the day.
Mick Bendor, Danby
THE amount of situations that learner drivers are failed for their driving licence is unbelievable. Eg: Going too slow into a roundabout, using gears to slow down at a stop sign, parking slightly over the parking line markings! These are reasons for denial of a licence?
By making learners continually retake their licence over inane supposed mistakes does nothing but boost infrastructure coffers! Not a good look!
Ian O'Niell, Westbury
