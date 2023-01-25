The Examiner

Councils go back to horse and buggy days

January 25 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dorset Council

I TOTALLY agree with The Examiner's Editorial (January 19), calling for local government reform. Councils in Tasmania were formed when the horse provided conveyance and 20 miles was a formidable distance. Contrast this with the present day. I'm sure a survey of teachers (for example) in George Town, Scottsdale, Deloraine and Campbell Town would show many travelling out of Launceston areas daily. We think little about journeys of these distances.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.