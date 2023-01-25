Councils go back to horse and buggy days

The AFL bullies a faithful state with outrageous demands, we know more people attend games in the north, there are already two excellent footy venues in Tasmania and a much smaller outlay would make both better for Tasmanian footy than the proposed new stadium. The long term economics of this stadium do not add up, the Derwent Entertainment Centre and Silver Dome never reached their potential and the funds for the new stadium could be far better used in more socially responsible ways.