Tasmanians Eddie Ockenden and Josh Beltz are just two steps away from World Cup triumph.
The Hobart Olympians and their Kookaburras teammates survived a thrilling quarter-final against Spain to progress to the last four in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar.
A blistering third-quarter burst and late heroics from goalkeeper Andrew Charter saw the Kookaburras through with a tense 4-3 win.
The character and resolve of the world No.1-ranked Australians was fully tested as they overcame a two-goal deficit before holding off a late Spain surge.
Four goals in the space of eight electrifying minutes - from Flynn Ogilvie, Aran Zalewski and a quickfire double from Jeremy Hayward - turned the tide in the Kookaburras' favour.
Then with the Australians ahead 4-3, Spain had the chance to equalise with four minutes to play when they were awarded a penalty stroke but Charter superbly saved captain Marc Miralles' attempt.
It proved to be the game's telling moment as the Kookaburras march on to the semi-finals where they will meet the winner of the quarter-final between England and Germany.
The semi-final is scheduled for 10pm (AEDT) on Friday.
Australia's all-time leading appearance holder, 35-year-old Ockenden has taken his tally to 406 caps. He is chasing a third World Cup title having been part of victories in 2010 and 2014 and won a bronze medal in 2018.
Beltz, 27, is at his first World Cup and reached 80 caps in the quarter-final victory.
Both players were in Kookaburras teams which finished with a silver medal at the 2020 Olympics and gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
