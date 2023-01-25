The Examiner
Tasmanians Eddie Ockenden and Josh Beltz reach hockey World Cup semi-final

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated January 25 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:29am
Eddie Ockenden and Josh Beltz at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Picture: Tasmanian Institute of Sport

Tasmanians Eddie Ockenden and Josh Beltz are just two steps away from World Cup triumph.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

