Launceston triathlete Jake Birtwhistle is tweaking his Olympic preparation by stepping up in distance.
The 28-year-old Tokyo Olympian, who medalled at the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games, will contest his first ever Ironman 70.3 on Sunday, February 5.
More than 1200 athletes will take on the inaugural event, facing a 1.9-kilometre swim in the Derwent River, 90km ride with the most vertical gain of any course in Oceania and 21.1km run past the Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens before finishing on the Hobart waterfront.
"I've been playing with the idea of doing some long-course racing over the last 12 to 18 months but realistically I didn't think I'd do it until after next year," Birtwhistle said.
"Until then my focus will still be on the (Paris) Olympics. I want to get through this next Olympic cycle and give it everything that I've got and then after that I imagine I'll switch over to the ironman 70.3s and then eventually, maybe, ironman, who knows?"
"That time will come soon when I will fully step up, but for now it's a bit of an exploration to see what it's all like and hopefully I'll enjoy it and that will be the path I'll lead after next year."
The former junior world champion said having an event in his home state was too good an opportunity to miss.
"It's really exciting, I love Tassie, I'll always come back here after the season and this is my home. It's great to get some cool events like that down here, hopefully it will really show to the world, show to Australia, what we've got down here to offer."
The event will show Birtwhistle where he stacks up against some of the top Ironman 70.3 athletes in the region, taking on the likes of Kiwi Braden Currie and fellow Australians Josh Amberger, Charlie Quin, Nic Free and Tim Van Berkel.
"This will be a really good indicator for where things are at and obviously it's a big day out for me, over double the normal distance that I race, if all else fails it will be a great training day.
"The only real thing I need to wrap my head around is the nutrition which is obviously quite a lot different to sprint and Olympic distance that I'm used to, that will be something that is completely new to me but it's all a part of the excitement of doing the first one."
Birtwhistle is hoping for some local support to get him through the 113km of racing.
"I'd love to get a bit of help out there to carry me through the course because no doubt it's going to be a tough one," he said.
"I don't know the roads too well but I've heard it's hilly so I'll be expecting a tough day which I think will be hurting most people's legs through the back end of the run."
