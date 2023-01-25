The best junior male cricketers from the North of the state have been battling it out for regional supremacy this week.
Representative Raiders teams from the North and North-West have been taking each other on at both under-14 and under-16 levels with matches played at Latrobe and the NTCA Ground.
In the under-16s, the North built on their five-wicket opening-round win in November with a seven-wicket win on Tuesday. Jack Crane took superb figures of 5-4 off seven for the North as Kieren Walker's 37 not out was then matched by Luca Clayton in the North's run chase.
The under-14 series saw the North-West win Tuesday's opener by 36 runs.
Jade Doherty hit an unbeaten century off 102 balls and Eamon Young added 33 for the North-West while the North's Pragyan Pandey and William French also both contributed 33 runs as Zachary Burns took 2-33.
Game two on Wednesday saw the North chase down North-West's 10-87 with two wickets to spare, Jett Patterson taking 3-19 and North-West's Maxwell Innes 3-1 off eight.
