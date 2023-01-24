The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Greater Northern Raiders up for Cricket Tasmania Premier League challenges

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated January 25 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 9:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greater Northern Raiders' Monique Booth batting against New Town at Latrobe. Picture by Eve Woodhouse

Greater Northern Raiders women are ready for "one bloody tough game" as they close in on another Cricket Tasmania Premier League final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.