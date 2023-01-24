Greater Northern Raiders women are ready for "one bloody tough game" as they close in on another Cricket Tasmania Premier League final.
This is how coach Darren Simmonds described the team's trip to North Hobart on Sunday after they cemented top-spot with a gutsy 31-run win over New Town at Latrobe last week.
With five bonus points under their belts, the Raiders sit a healthy nine points clear of second-placed New Town and are on track for another decider but are wary ahead of two upcoming games against their perennial grand final opponents.
"We're looking to continue to build our one-day season," Simmonds said. "We have a few inclusions this week and really enjoy getting away and continuing to perform."
Simmonds was delighted to welcome back all-rounders Meg Radford and Ava Curtis from WNCL duties for Sunday's match with the former contributing 26 runs at first-drop plus 2-19 opening the bowling and the latter 1-18 also leading the attack.
Raiders will be without Sophie Parkin and Charlotte Layton this week but both sides will have their state players available.
Fresh from their double-header in Canberra, the Tassie Tigers are without a game until February 6 so Simmonds welcomes back Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney and Julia Cavanough while North Hobart should see Elyse Villani, Naomi Stalenberg and Molly Strano return with Nicola Carey also released from national duty following Australia's clean sweep in the One-Day International series with Pakistan.
With North Hobart's men hosting the one-day final at the TCA Ground, the women's fixture has been moved to the nearby Soldiers Memorial Ground.
Meanwhile, Raiders men return to Queenborough to resume a delicately-poised two-dayer against South Hobart Sandy Bay.
On the opening day, all five bowlers had an impact for Tim Coyle's side as the hosts were restricted to 7-120, Sam O'Mahony leading the way with 3-40.
The familiar face of George Town's Gabe Bell will resume at the crease hoping to have continued impact with the bat before his more customary role with the ball.
Having prevented any of the home batters from kicking on, Raiders will be looking to wrap up the final three wickets cheaply before setting their sights on what should be an achievable target.
The men will return home the following weekend with a two-day match against North Hobart at UTAS Stadium on February 4-5.
They have a bye on February 11 and finish their campaign at Kingborough on February 25-26 before welcoming University to Invermay Park on March 4 and 11.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.