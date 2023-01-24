The Examiner
Tassie food producer breaks even

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated January 24 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:11pm
Pure Foods breaks even for first time

ASX-listed food producer Pure Foods Tasmania this week confirmed it made an operational profit for the first time in its latest quarter, ended December 31.

