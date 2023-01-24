The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Peter Charles Ross faces jail because of his drug addiction

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated January 24 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 3:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Charles Ross

A 33-year-old man who failed to take advantage of a lenient sentence because he was an ice addict could face more than five months in jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.