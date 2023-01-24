A 33-year-old man who failed to take advantage of a lenient sentence because he was an ice addict could face more than five months in jail.
Peter Charles Ross of George Town pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to a raft of driving and drug charges as well as aggravated burglary, stealing and breach of bail charges.
In September 2021, Ross received a five-month suspended jail sentence, 98 hours of community service and a 12-month Community Correction Order for his part in what a magistrate described as a 'most distressing' burglary and stealing in which he and two others broke into the Western Creek home of a 76-year-old woman while she slept.
They stole $20,000 worth of jewellery and electrical items during the 3.15 am break-in.
Police prosecutor Angela Robinson made an application for the five month suspended sentence to be activated.
A Department of Corrections officer made an application to breach the CCO because Ross had completed just 1.5 hours of the 98 hours of community service.
In the latest offending, Ross and an associate broke into a Deloraine house through a toilet window about 6am.
When a neighbour called the home occupants, they arrived back and Ross and his associate fled, but left a backpack and a shoe inside the house which yielded a high-grade DNA match.
The backpack was recognised by the complainant from a time when it was left in her daughter's vehicle.
Ross tried to drive away, but collided with the boundary fence and letter box causing $3500 worth of damage.
Ms Robinson said Ross had also left fingerprints in a bathtub at an address in George Town. He pleaded guilty to trespass and attempted stealing.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while disqualified and driving an unregistered black Audi within weeks of the suspended sentence being imposed and a count of stealing a $15 piece of silverside from the Perth IGA.
Ms Robinson said Ross had been arrested on a warrant on November 28, 2022 and had been in custody ever since.
Defence counsel Marcia Edwards said: "Sadly the drugs got him and it was ice, which is the worst kind you can get yourself involved in."
"Once its got you, it seems very hard to get out of."
Ms Edwards said the offending was directly attributed to ice [methylamphetamine] and sought an assessment for a drug treatment order.
A drug treatment order would allow Ross to avoid further jail if he complied with the terms of the order including staying off drugs.
Magistrate Ken Stanton, who sentenced Ross in September 2021, said he would have him assessed for a drug treatment order or a possible home detention order.
He adjourned sentencing until March 10, 2023.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
