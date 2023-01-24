Firefighters reunited Boris the Staffy with his family after a run went wrong.
A crew of three firefighters were called out to a Pipers River property shortly after 11.30am on Monday to rescue Boris, who had fallen down a mineshaft.
"Apparently Boris had been let out for a run around and got himself into a bit of a situation after falling down the mineshaft," firefighter Elizabeth Allitt said.
Senior firefighters Adam Stacey and Daniel Redpath lowered Ms Allitt down the mineshaft to retrieve Boris.
"I fitted Boris with a harness before we were both raised out together," she said.
"Boris had been at the bottom of the mineshaft for a while before we got to the scene, and had managed to bark himself hoarse.
"He was such a good boy during the whole rescue operation. I adore Staffies, and was stoked to hang out with him."
Ms Allitt said technical rescues were somewhat common, "but they don't often involve a cute puppy".
"We train for a wide range of incidents to make sure we're ready to help when needed," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.