The Launceston versus Riverside Cricket North women's match at NTCA no. 1 has been brought forward with the players hoping the 5pm Friday fixture will attract a crowd.
Blues coach Sophie Parkin explained the game had been moved from the usual time slot because of Riverside's club ball on Saturday night.
"If we didn't move the game then we would have been fairly late to the ball or wouldn't be able to go so Launceston were happy to move the game with us," she said.
Claire Donald, Charlotte Bird, Charlotte Layton and Meg Radford come back in for Riverside.
Radford, who has been enjoying a great summer with the Blues and Greater Northern Raiders, was away with the state's WNCL squad last week.
Parkin said Kate Sherriff and Monique Booth were having a rest.
The Blues coach praised the way her team banded together in last weekend's win against Westbury.
"We didn't have our strongest side on the park but it was a good team effort," she said.
"The girls that hadn't spent a lot of time out in the middle got the opportunity to do so and helped us over the line."
The Lions welcome back Michelle Allen and Cassie Blair but will be without Simone Haywood.
Captain Lynn Hendley is hoping her group can get the Blues' opening batters out before they find their feet.
"You couldn't ask more from the fielding, there weren't really any misfields or missed catches," she said of last weekend's loss to South Launceston.
"We just had top batters we were bowling to. We learned they were fairly unsteady to start with and we need to take advantage when they're there.
"So we need to ball our best when they're not quite in the groove."
Hendley also said the Lions wanted to lift their run rate.
Meanwhile, South Launceston will play Westbury at NTCA no. 2 on Saturday at 5.15pm.
Riverside ran down Westbury's 6-74 in 13.5 overs last weekend.
Coach Stacey Norton-Smith top-scored for the Shamrocks with 28 from 39 balls while Summer Cherdron was tidy with figures of 2-18 from four overs.
South coach Belinda Wegman took many positives from last week's convincing win against Launceston.
The Knights reeled in the Lions' 84 in 13 overs.
Wegman was impressed by the 73-run opening partnership Ava Curtis (52*) and Alice McLauchlan (21) put together.
The Knights mentor also highlighted Amy Duggan's hat-trick and the group's fielding effort.
An interesting sub-plot to last week's game was that Curtis, who was called up to the Tasmania's WNCL side, got back from Canberra just in time for the game.
Wegman said Curtis showed great commitment flying back to Launceston on Saturday afternoon and then playing for the Knights.
Naomie O'Loughlin is back in this weekend while Ellie Mathews is unavailable.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.