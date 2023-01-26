Westbury and Mowbray feel they're in the hunt despite their imposing tasks on Saturday in the Cricket North two-dayers.
The Shamrocks are defending 160 with Launceston already on 1-64 at Ingamells Oval.
The Lions' Sam Elliston-Buckley, who is 50 not out, and Max Dowling, unbeaten on eight runs, resume at the crease on day two.
Westbury captain Daniel Murfet, who was away last weekend, comes back into the side for Stan Tyson.
"If we look at it as a game of two halves, we're in pretty much exactly the same position as what they are at the moment," he said.
"So if they were able to do that to us and bowl us out for 160 and be in the same situation, I back us and to be able to do it as well.
"There's certainly some optimism about Saturday's play."
The Shamrocks were 1-57 thanks to openers Nathan Parkin (69) and Dean Thiesfield (35) but eventually lost their final six wickets for just 23 runs.
Murfet said breaking up the Lions' incumbent partnership would be key.
"Picking up Sam is going to be pretty crucial for us early," he said.
"He's made 50 of the 60-odd runs they've scored. We know he's a pretty damaging player and if he bats for the whole first session then the game is probably going to be taken out of our hands because of how damaging he can be.
"We'll be looking to try and pick up early wickets and hopefully he's one of those and then we'll look to build pressure as the day goes on with dot balls and try and create chances."
Launceston's Jackson Miller, who was unavailable last weekend, subs in for Dihan Cloete.
"We've got an extra batter coming in for a bowler so that'll add a bit more batting to our list for the weekend," coach Andy Gower said.
The Lions' mentor added it was pleasing to see the group only lose one wicket at the end of play last week.
"Sam batted really well and did what we know he can do. He can take the game away from teams very quickly if he gets into some rhythm.
"We're hopeful he can cash in on Saturday and go big."
Launceston won't be taking the task lightly.
"Those 150 to 180 totals are tricky run chases," Gower said.
"We spoke about it this week, being really positive and playing with intent and just going about our business.
"And not worrying about what the scoreboard says or how many runs are required. It's just go out and play the way you play and own your own game."
Riverside, sitting on 9-268, are well positioned against Mowbray at Invermay Park.
The Eagles are eager to get stuck into the challenge.
All-rounder Ishang Shah, who comes into the side for Will Barns, is set to bat in the middle-order.
Captain Luke Scott said Shah had just returned after six weeks at home in India.
Scott is hoping his batsmen can get settled at the crease.
"We want to try and lock-in early," he said.
"It's meant to be pretty warm so hopefully, we can lock-in and be really disciplined and make their bowlers bowl long spells and multiple spells.
"And throughout the day, have a couple of partnerships and that'll get us well on the way.
"Ultimately, if there's one batter that goes big and we work around that, that'll be the plan."
Coach Patty Mackrell said Riverside would go into the clash unchanged.
"It's just about our consistency and trying to find our line and lengths early and trying to hit those regularly," he said.
"They've got Luke Scott who is a quality bat for them. So we're going to make sure we're on early and backing it up in the field."
The Blues' Lyndon Stubbs (7) and Tom Lewis (1) are at the crease.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.