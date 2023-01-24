Festivities for the 2023 Lunar New Year begin on Saturday at the Queen Victoria Museum and Arts Gallery.
The celebrations are free and open to the community, where visitors can expect to enjoy lion dance displays, solo and choir singing, live music and Dharani swordplay, alongside tours of the Guan Di Temple exhibition at the Art Gallery at Royal Park.
Launceston Chinese Association member Meixue Zhou said the Lunar New Year was symbolic to bidding farewell to the old year and starting fresh in the new one.
"More importantly, it's about family reunions," Mr Zhou said.
He said instead of tracking the Earth's orbit of the sun like in the calendar year, the Lunar New Year tracks the orbit of the moon.
"It changes every year and can start from late January to late February depending on the cycle," Mr Zhou said.
"It lasts around 15 days from the full moon to the half moon, to the full moon again."
He said the rabbit is fourth in the 12 Lunar New Year animal cycle and is regarded as the luckiest out of all of them.
READ MORE: Councillor raises amalgamation motion
Mr Zhou said many Asian countries celebrated the Lunar New Year.
"Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia all celebrate the same day for the New Year, it's not just a Chinese celebration," he said.
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said it was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate Launceston's cultural diversity.
"We're really looking forward to throwing open the doors of the QVMAG art gallery in Royal park and celebrating on Saturday with a free community celebration," Cr Gibson said.
"I think events such as this one are important to Launceston for a number of reasons."
"First and foremost, we celebrate the diversity that makes up Launceston and we celebrate the customs and culture that all manner of people that live in Launceston bring and share with our community.
"But importantly, we celebrate as an art and cultural institution and celebrate all manner of styles of arts and cultures here at QVMAG."
Cr Gibson said the Chinese association and QVMAG have a long history of collaboration.
"We're particularly excited for a variety of different performers and members of the Chinese community to be involved with Saturday's festivities," he said.
"Everything from children to visitors from other parts of the state and we welcome everyone to come along to the free community open day from 11am until 12.30pm this Saturday. "
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.