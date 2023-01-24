Spreyton trainer Steve Davis is hoping a good barrier draw and change to the conditions of the race have put consistent pacer Stevie Jolt in contention for Thursday's $14,000 St Marys Cup.
The race is now being run at Carrick - after the St Marys New Year's Day meeting was called off - and is for 50-or-better class horses instead of the original 70-or-better.
Stevie Jolt has a national rating of 50 and, although still taking on higher-assessed horses, Davis is confident he will run his usual honest race.
"You'd think he would possibly run money from the pole because he will more than likely lead or be in the first couple," Davis said.
"He's won four standing-start races on King Island and he steps away pretty good.
"Whether the race will be run to suit is yet to be seen.
"He's won only one race in the past 12 months but is always thereabouts."
Stevie Jolt, to be driven by the trainer's son Brodie, has been minor placed at five of his past seven starts.
"He always seems to find one that goes a little bit better than him," Davis said.
"But dropping the race back to a 50-or-better gives a chance to horses like him that can step and roll along.
"And, it would be a good kick-along for Brodie if he could snag a cup."
Stevie Jolt is raced by King Island owner Audrey Hamer and has covered plenty of territory in his 72 starts.
He began his racing career with Davis then went to King Island, Victoria and back to King Island before finally returning to Davis.
"He's certainly covered plenty of miles," the trainer said.
"I think he actually started out with Emma Stewart (in Victoria) but he never raced for her."
The highest-assessed runners in the St Marys Cup, outside of the emergency, are 57-raters Smooth Deal and Mays Place who will both start from 10m.
The Carrick Park Pacing Club has a nine-race Australia Day program starting at 1.38pm with the last race at 6.15pm.
All races bar two heats of the Trainers Encouragement Pace have capacity fields.
Wesley Vale trainer Glenn Stevenson says the barrier draw could decide the outcome of a star-studded $75,000 Ladbrokes Stakes at Mowbray on Friday night.
Stevenson will saddle up two runners in the 1200m weight-for-age race and believes both have a chance if they draw well.
Last-start $109,000 Carpet Charge winner Turk Warrior will be the more fancied of the duo but Stevenson isn't discounting his veteran sprinter Music Addition.
"Turk Warrior came through his last start very well and galloped good this morning," the trainer said.
"But the barrier draw will be vital for him.
"We know he's a one-trick pony - he has to go forward - and that is what it is.
"The old horse is also going well and was very good last start (when fifth to Turk Warrior, beaten just on two lengths).
"But there are a lot of chances - it's a great race."
The other entries include star three-year-old Bello Beau who gets 3.5kg from every other runner under the WFA scale.
Bello Beau tasted defeat for the first time in Tasmania 2-1/2 weeks ago when a close second to the Gai Waterhouse/Adrian Bott-trained Russian Roni in the Tasmanian Guineas at Elwick.
He has won all four starts at Mowbray.
The field is also likely to include rising star Rebel Factor who is the likely favourite.
The five-year-old had won four races in a row leading up to his second to The Inevitable in the Conquering Stakes on December 14 and has been freshened for his return to 1200m.
Acceptances for the meeting close at 9am Wednesday.
Harness racing will return to the turf track at Elwick for the first time in 26 years with the running of Sunday's New Norfolk Cup.
The last time that pacers went around on the grass in Hobart was at a dual code meeting in February 1997.
Only the feature event will be run on the thoroughbred track with the other eight races all on the harness circuit.
The 2400m cup has attracted a capacity 14 acceptors plus one emergency.
Promising mare Miss Papenhuyzen is the only four-year-old in a field of older horses and has drawn the pole for her first attempt at a standing-start.
She qualified for stands in a Carrick trial in August.
The Rohan Hillier-trained mare has won five of her 11 starts and never finished further back than second.
