Govt to merge Fire Service and SES

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated January 24 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 11:44am
Premier Jeremy Rockliff, Emergency Services Minister Felix Ellis, and TFS Chief Officer Dermot Barry announcing the reform. Photo by Ben Seeder

The government on Tuesday unveiled plans to merge the Tasmanian Fire Service and the State Emergency Service, as part of an effort to boost the scale and capabilities of responders and keep Tasmanians safer as the number of emergency incidents rises.

