The government on Tuesday unveiled plans to merge the Tasmanian Fire Service and the State Emergency Service, as part of an effort to boost the scale and capabilities of responders and keep Tasmanians safer as the number of emergency incidents rises.
Minister for Police and Emergency Services, Felix Ellis, said the new combined agency would be called the Tasmanian Fire and Emergency Service after legislation is passed later this year.
"This will enable greater scale greater capability and greater response to keep Tasmanians safe," he said.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the the reform was critical due to the rising number of emergency incidents in the state in recent years.
"With the ever-increasing number of natural disasters impacting on our regional communities and towns across the state, we need to modernise our emergency services," he said.
Multiple reviews of the Fire Service Act have found that the governance arrangements of the two separate agencies was inadequate, he said.
"The Fire Service Act is 43 years old ... our emergency services currently have unclear governance arrangements and outdated funding arrangements," he said.
A 2018 review of the Fire Service Act highlighted unclear chain of command functions in incidents involving multiple agencies, as well as numerous inequities in the funding model of the fire service and the SES.
In its submission to the 2018 review, the Burnie City Council pointed out that a ratepayer on the Burnie side of the Cam River would have paid $275 in fire service contributions, but one in Somerset on the other side of the river would have paid only $75 for a similarly valued home.
The council submission also noted that the fire service contribution, which is levied on land owners and funds about 60 per cent of the TFS budget, had been growing at a rate much faster than inflation over the prior five years.
The premier said the funding arrangements of the new combined agency had not yet been finalised and would instead be addressed in the 2023-2024 budget process.
He said the change had not been motivated by cost savings, and that there would be no job losses as a result of the change, and that the government planned to increase investments into the new agency.
Under the reform, the Chief Officer of the Tasmanian Fire Service - currently Dermot Barry - will be elevated to become the Commissioner of Fire and Emergency Services, in order to establish a "strong chain of command".
"The Commissioner will report directly to the Minister of the day and will oversee the new Tasmania Fire and Emergency Service. The Director SES will remain in the TFES' key leadership group," Mr Ellis said.
The TFS' present governance body - the State Fire Commission - will be retained and reformed to become the State Fire and Emergency Service Committee.
Its membership will be expanded to include representation from the SES and other emergency services, as well as groups such as Sustainable Timber Tasmania and the Tasmanian Farmers' and Graziers Association.
