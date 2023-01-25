A building full of rich Tasmanian culinary history has added another prestigious chapter to its story.
Stelo at Pierre's Restaurant has made its debut with an Australian Good Food Guide Hat.
Managing director Lauren Johnston said the industry recognition legitimised what the restaurant was doing.
"We're all really proud," Mrs Johnston said.
"We've been working really hard and have had a few successes over the last 12 months. A lot of people, visitors, really trust people with legitimised recognition, such as the Australian Good Food Guide, so it's a great reassurance."
The history of the George Street restaurant extends to 1956 and includes Pierre's Cafe and Brasserie welcoming Australia's first commercial espresso machine.
Mrs Johnston and her husband, executive chief Nathan, took over the site in February, 2020 and broke from its French tradition to specialise in Italian cuisine.
"It was a pretty bumpy start opening a few weeks before COVID hit. It's great to now have a little bit of recognition," she said.
It's the first national recognition for Stelo's, having previously been awarded best international restaurant at a statewide industry awards in 2021 hosted by the Tasmanian Hospitality Industry.
"We've come onto the [Australian Good Food Guide's] radar over the last few months," Mrs Johnston said.
"Advertising alone with them legitimises us, and allows diners to vote for their favourite places.
"While official hats are awarded through a points system."
She said they had already seen the impact of being linked with the website.
"We've gained popularity through the site, and it's been promoting and the awareness that comes through that," she said.
Mrs Johnston was thankful to the owners of Pierre's for major redevelopment work done 12 years ago to create a "world class venue".
"It's really great to be custodians of it," she said.
"It's great to be in a big venue that's able to support the level of food and hospitality we want to offer."
She said the 200 seat restaurant had started regularly reaching capacity over the past six months.
"It's taken a long time to get momentum, to start with the rocky start," Mrs Johnston said. "Now it's starting to hit its straps."
In total, nine Northern establishments received chef hat awards this year.
Those include Geronimo Aperitivo Bar and Restaurant, Josef Chromy Restaurant, Stillwater, Mudbar Restaurant, Brisbane Street Bistro, Stelo at Pierre's, Grain of the Silos, Black Cow and Pachinko.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
