It is surely no coincidence that the teams with the most BBL titles occupy this season's top two spots while those without a title languish in the bottom two.
In the past week, the Hobart Hurricanes have witnessed first-hand why Perth Scorchers (champions in 2014, '15, '17 and '22) and Sydney Sixers (2012, '20 and '21) are the competition's standout performers.
Both sides have also been runners-up three times and recorded at least four wins more than all rivals this year.
In contrast, the Tasmanian franchise has made just two finals (losing in 2014 and '18) and sit second-to-last this season - albeit with a slender chance of still making finals heading into the last roster game in Launceston on Wednesday.
The Hurricanes' disappointing return from the league's 12 seasons is conveniently masked by the only side beneath them - Melbourne's much-hyped Stars of underperformance.
BBL12 has been another season of frustration and inconsistency for those in purple - as proved by a record of L, W, L, W, L, W, L, L, W, W, L, L, L. Several of those losses were veritable thumpings - three margins of six-plus wickets and three more by healthy run tallies of 62, 38 and 24.
Bizarrely, the team's highest total (229 v Adelaide) saw them lose while their lowest (122 v Renegades) produced a win.
Clearly, the Hurricanes have blown hot as well as cold.
Jeff Vaughan's team boast two of the competition's top wicket-takers - Riley Meredith's tally of 20 is behind only Sean Abbott (25) and Andrew Tye (24) who, unsurprisingly, hail from the Sixers and Scorchers respectively. Meanwhile Patrick Dooley's 19 came at 12.78 which puts him in the competition's top five for bowling average (the other four also representing the same top two teams).
Dooley also saved the team's best individual bowling performance (4-16) for a Launceston audience in perhaps the side's finest result - defeating the reigning champion Scorchers by eight runs in round two.
Nathan Ellis (16 wickets and a best of 4-27) also warrants a pass mark but there were disappointing returns from Faheem Ashraf (5-245 off 28.3 overs at 49.00), Jimmy Neesham (1-49), Tim David (1-98), Mitch Owen (1-63) and Tom Andrews (0-86).
David redeemed himself with the bat, leading the run-scoring despite never opening. The Australian short-form international has accumulated 350 runs at an average of 43.75 and strike-rate of 163.55, hitting the comp's second-most sixes (18) and fifth-most boundaries (44).
Matthew Wade (295 at 26.81), Caleb Jewell (272 at 27.20) and Zac Crawley (182 at 30.33) produced respectable returns but renowned big-hitters Ben McDermott and D'Arcy Short would both be disappointed with averages around 17 while 41 of Asif Ali's total of 79 runs came in one innings, leaving the Pakistani with a dreary average of 9.87.
The franchise's history of under-performing imports continues.
The game's third component has been the team's worst with the 'Canes leading the league in dropped catches and generally looking very average in the field - a huge surprise given the increasing off-field involvement of Ricky Ponting and the emphasis he has always placed on fielding excellence.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
