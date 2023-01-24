Jeff Vaughan's team boast two of the competition's top wicket-takers - Riley Meredith's tally of 20 is behind only Sean Abbott (25) and Andrew Tye (24) who, unsurprisingly, hail from the Sixers and Scorchers respectively. Meanwhile Patrick Dooley's 19 came at 12.78 which puts him in the competition's top five for bowling average (the other four also representing the same top two teams).