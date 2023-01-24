The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Reflections of Hobart Hurricanes' campaign in BBL12

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated January 24 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Ellis celebrates a wicket for the Hurrcanes against Sydney Sixers at Bellerive Oval on Monday. Picture by Rick Smith

It is surely no coincidence that the teams with the most BBL titles occupy this season's top two spots while those without a title languish in the bottom two.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.