The Northern Tasmanian Softball Association said hosting combined men's and women's state championships was a huge success.
NTSA president Eliesha Gardner said the two-day tournament - hosted at Launceston's Churchill Park sporting complex due to its central location - provided excellent entertainment.
Ulverstone Softball Association won both state titles, with both finals being nail-biters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.