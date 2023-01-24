Hobart Hurricanes cult hero Paddy Dooley can't wait to bowl at UTAS Stadium again on Wednesday.
And the stage is set for another big performance from the spinner who claimed the player of the match award in the Hurricanes' most recent Launceston encounter in December.
Hobart is taking on third-placed Brisbane Heat in their final match of the Big Bash season.
The Hurricanes, in seventh spot on the ladder, must convincingly beat the Heat and rely on other results going their way to make the top five.
Dooley's name was chanted around the UTAS Stadium stands after he took 4-16 in Hobart's eight-run win against reigning champions Perth Scorchers.
He has fond memories of just his third BBL game and second for the Hurricanes.
"We just checked into the hotel and it feels like it was an eternity ago playing here at the start of the tournament," Dooley said.
"It's a long tournament but I'm pretty pumped, the fans were great to me here and the wicket turned a bit so I'm very keen."
But the 'Canes have it all ahead of them after an up and down campaign.
They have five wins, eight defeats and have lost their past three encounters. And the Heat got up by 12 runs when the sides met last Friday.
Brisbane's Matt Renshaw starred with 41 runs while Hurricanes captain Matthew Wade top-scored with 45 from 37 balls at The Gabba.
Dooley spoke about the finals situation facing his team.
"You can worry about these outside things but at the end of the day, you've got to look to execute your best ball in the situation or look to hit the ball for six when you've got the bat," he said.
Dooley, who has taken 19 wickets for 268 runs in essentially his debut season, has become a fan favourite and been lauded throughout the summer since his Launceston heroics.
The 25-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner from Brisbane has become well-known for his unorthodox 'windmill' bowling action and celebrations. He explained how he has dealt with the publicity.
"A big one for me is just staying level-headed. I know I play my best T20 cricket when I'm using my nervous energy the best I can," he said.
"I think when I'm worried about getting hit for six every ball that's when I seem to land them the best.
"I'm just trying not to let the ego get in there, bowl my best ball and stay level-headed." Dooley offered insight into why the Hurricanes have struggled for consistency.
"At the start of the season, we put down catches in key moments which cost us," he said. "We put down two blokes who went on to get 80-plus scores, who were early on in their innings which doesn't help.
"We've struggled to put together a complete performance, when our bowling has fired, the batting hasn't and likewise."
Sydney Thunder are fifth with six wins and seven losses while Adelaide Strikers are sixth with five victories and eight defeats.
The Strikers played Melbourne Renegades on Tuesday night and the Thunder play Melbourne Stars on Wednesday night.
The first ball at UTAS Stadium is at 1.40pm.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
