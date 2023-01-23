Supercars driver Tim Slade will make his debut in Trans Am at the opening round of the series in Race Tasmania at Symmons Plains next month.
The two-time Supercars race winner will jump aboard new Trans Am team The Racing Academy, spearheaded by renowned karting operator and engineer Tom Williamson, aimed at nurturing young stars from karts to Formula Ford and beyond.
In 2023, The Racing Academy will have three young drivers coming in the West Australia Formula Ford state titles, plus two entries in Trans Am.
Sixteen-year-old Elliott Cleary won the WA Formula Ford title last year and will graduate to Trans Am this year. However, for the opening round at Symmons Plains, he will not be old enough to compete, which will see Slade take his seat in a one-off capacity ahead of Phillip Island in round two.
The Racing Academy will field two Trans Am entries in 2023, with Slade to be joined by karting world champion Cody Gillis at Symmons Plains. Slade's appearance in Race Tasmania will be his second-straight, having competed with Team BRM in S5000 last year.
"I haven't driven a Trans Am properly, but I've always been a big fan of the class," Slade said. "It seems to be the best value for money category in the country."
Trans Am is part of a huge bill of national and local motorsport at Symmons. The big V8s will be joined by the TCR Australia Series, S5000 and Touring Car Masters on February 24-26.
