The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Supercars driver Tim Slade to debut Trans Am in Race Tasmania at Symmons Plains

Updated January 23 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 2:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Slade. Picture supplied

Supercars driver Tim Slade will make his debut in Trans Am at the opening round of the series in Race Tasmania at Symmons Plains next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.