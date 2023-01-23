The decision to open up the Islander Portrait Prize to those connected to the island, and not just living on it, proved a success.
The inaugural prize was won by Victorian Justine Wallace.
She was one of a few from outside of the region to compete and her portrait was of competition organiser Judy Jacques.
The pair's friendship had developed at St Andrews, Victoria, and had carried through to the present day, including when Ms Jacques relocated to Flinders Island in 2011.
"We mentioned it to Justine, and she mentioned she would love to do it," Ms Jacques said.
"We weren't sure if it would be open to people off the island.
"But there were a couple others with connections to the island ... so it was decided to open it up."
The portrait prize attracted 48 entries of "really, really good quality" and overall Ms Jacques labelled it a "raging success".
"We were all thrilled to bits," she said.
Renowned painter Rick Amor was flown in to judge the entries and Ms Jacques said he had spent his time on deciding the winner.
"There were no numbers or names or information on the paintings when they were judged," she said.
"He spent a couple of hours, maybe more, walking, sitting and thinking about the paintings before making a decision."
The gallery had been held at Lady Barron Hall throughout the week leading into the Fureaux Islands Festival, with the winner announced on Sunday.
"[The gallery] was a reward for all to celebrate island art," Ms Jacques said.
"We will be inspired for next year's prize. We will be back bigger and better next year, and have just as much fun."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
