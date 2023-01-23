The first half of the Launceston Summer Series wrapped up last weekend and showcased an abundance of local and interstate acts across three weekends.
Before returning in March with Aussie pub rockers The Smith Street Band, organiser Brad Harbeck reflected on the first half of the series.
"I think we gave some good opportunities to some young acts to play with some more established acts," Mr Harbeck said.
"We had some good crowds, good feedback and now we've got Smithies coming up in March which should be great."
It was a sentimental time for Launceston raised singer-songwriter Elkie Kershaw, who is moving to Melbourne at the end of the week to pursue a career in music.
"It was definitely a unique experience," Ms Kershaw said.
"It wasn't like a lot of the other shows I've played because it was very centred on the artists, which I think is really beneficial to everyone involved."
"It was great to play shows with local artists that I know and people I respect so much in the community."
She said giving a platform to local artists was crucial.
"We have such a rich arts community in Launceston and being able to celebrate all the people within it and give it back to the community is really important," Ms Kershaw said.
"Since COVID, we're just getting back on our feet in the music and arts community."
READ MORE: Councillor raises amalgamation motion
"Being able to get back into those shows and support local artists is great."
Ms Kershaw is moving to Melbourne to study music at Monash University and expand her opportunities.
"I want to see what else is out there for me as an artist and branch out as a musician to see where I can go with that," she said.
Mr Harbeck said they received positive feedback from the artists.
"For some of the younger acts it was their first time playing on a bigger sort of stage which was pretty exciting," Mr Harbeck said.
"I hope everyone got something out of it."
"Hopefully the younger acts learnt something from the older acts and the more established acts got a kick of out playing."
He said talks to bring the series into next year were in place, but wanted to finish the March sessions before hammering out the details.
"It's all going to come out the wash after March," he said.
The Launceston Summer Series returns on March 11 with The Smith Street Band headlining as part of the tour for their new record Life After Football.
Tickets are available online through the Summer Series website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.