People in Northern Tasmania are advised to check any TattsLotto tickets for Saturday's draw with one unclaimed entry scoring $929,236.
The mystery player held one of the six division one winning entries over the weekend, but as the entry was unregistered, officials from The Lott have no way to contact them.
The winning entry was purchased from Mowbray newsXpress and Lotto.
Mowbray newsXpress and Lotto owner Kate Dolley said it was a good feeling that the store had sold the golden ticket.
"There's no doubt that our outlet will be buzzing with excitement this week and our customers will be overjoyed to hear that we've sold a division one winning entry," she said.
"This is the second division one winning entry that we've sold since taking over the business in 2017."
The winning numbers in TattsLotto draw 4331 on January 21 were 11, 9, 23, 32, 10 and 40 and the supplementary numbers were 17 and 5.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
