Unclaimed $929,000 TattsLotto prize in Northern Tasmania

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
January 23 2023 - 12:30pm
Kate and Tayla Dolley from Mowbray newsXpress and Lotto are hoping to locate one lucky TattsLotto ticket holder who has won more than $929,000.

People in Northern Tasmania are advised to check any TattsLotto tickets for Saturday's draw with one unclaimed entry scoring $929,236.

