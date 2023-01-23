I CANNOT understand why it is taking Tasmania years to implement a recycle deposit on drink containers. South Australia was, I think, the first state to do so, and their system is considered the best in Australia. How hard can it be to just copy what they are doing and get on with it? Here is an extract of the text I found online: "South Australia's Container Deposit Scheme (CDS) has led the way for 45 years and is recognised as one of the most effective in the world in relation to community participation, beverage return rates and the very high quality of material that is recovered. More than 600 million beverage containers (more than 40,000 tonnes) are returned by South Australians for refund and recycling each year resulting in one of the most effective CDS systems in the world, with beverage containers accounting for less than 3 per cent of litter items in SA." Just copy their system and get on with it, without incurring extra costs to industry and tweak it if required over time. Richard Cooke, Invermay
ON Friday last week, my vehicle was third in line on the Tamar Street bridge waiting to turn left into Boland Street. I could clearly see that the light had turned to green and the safe to cross indicator was also showing. Unfortunately the driver of the small white sedan who was first in the queue was not paying attention and therefore did not notice that a young male pedestrian was already halfway across the road. The driver sped across in front of him and did not even attempt to rectify their error. Everyone should pay attention at all crossings and this particular one becomes very busy at times. T.M. Richardson, Ravenswood
SO far this summer well over 20 people have drowned around Australia, with many near tragedies luckily averted. In Tasmania, there is a strong water safety campaign being aired on television that hopefully is getting the message out about being careful in and around water. There are quite a few fishing shows on national television and it is disappointing to see that the host, crew and others on the boats and fishing from the shore don't wear safety vests. Not a good look and certainly not promoting water safety. With national audiences these shows need to be aware of the message they are sending to their viewers which is to fish and boat safely. Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
As I write this, Meander Valley Council has not opened its pool in Deloraine this summer. It suffered damage in the October flood.
There are two other pools in the municipality, which the Council does not operate. These are community pools run by dedicated volunteers. For generations these pools have brought summer joy to local kids and their families. The pools have segregated change rooms and toilets. They are fenced, and have BBQs and picnic tables. Both have had money spent on them in recent years. Neither of them is open this summer and it may well be that the "dead hand" of bureaucracy in the form of the Meander Valley Council is responsible for this. Talks at their December meeting (in minutes), of "liability" and "contemporary standards" may have trumped the enjoyment of local kids and their families.
So it's bad luck kids - no summer fun in the pool for you. Go and take your chances in a dam or the river. D Pitman, Westbury
Last Saturday, North Hobart once again became "the home of football" (of the world game) when a contest between A League's Western United and Sydney FC produced one of the best goals witnessed at North Hobart, even surpassing the metronomic Peter Hudson! Enter evergreen Italian star, Alessandro Diamanti, who only moments earlier had entered the nil-all contest, had gathered the ball and sensed that Sydney FC goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne was slightly off his line, launched a strike for goal 40 metres out at the 86th minute mark to go over the head of Redmayne and into back of the net. A temporary silence of disbelief encircled the ground, until pandemonium erupted from Western United players and fans to win 1-0.
After the game I asked Diamanti how he can produce such a goal, he replied with open palms and arms fully extended, "magnifico, magnifico!" I also did ask two young United players what it is was like to have John Alosi as coach, who brought Australia back to the World Cup from 1974 - their retort was that "he is a very good coach, both on and off the field, but he never lets you forget his winning penalty goal against Uruguay in 2005!" Magnifico, Football Tasmania! Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
COULDN'T believe my eyes in City Park when, at Sunday's Music In The Park performance by The Tassie Tenor, I noticed a giant, age-old oak tree had been graffiti bombed, tastefully in pink with a crown above the stylised word DRUGZ. All very neat and tidy especially the timely crown which appeared to be from the 12th Century and possibly Russian. Could be a world first for Launceston, for I have never seen in all my world travels graffiti on a living thing, or on such a gnarly surface. What an unusual problem for removalists to ponder. Watch this space. Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
