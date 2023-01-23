I CANNOT understand why it is taking Tasmania years to implement a recycle deposit on drink containers. South Australia was, I think, the first state to do so, and their system is considered the best in Australia. How hard can it be to just copy what they are doing and get on with it? Here is an extract of the text I found online: "South Australia's Container Deposit Scheme (CDS) has led the way for 45 years and is recognised as one of the most effective in the world in relation to community participation, beverage return rates and the very high quality of material that is recovered. More than 600 million beverage containers (more than 40,000 tonnes) are returned by South Australians for refund and recycling each year resulting in one of the most effective CDS systems in the world, with beverage containers accounting for less than 3 per cent of litter items in SA." Just copy their system and get on with it, without incurring extra costs to industry and tweak it if required over time. Richard Cooke, Invermay