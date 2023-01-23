Tasmanian athletes enjoyed a bumper weekend of sporting results headlined by victories from Greens Beach to Canberra, Adelaide and Bhubaneswar.
Nearly half of the state's representatives at last year's Commonwealth Games were in action with state records, national crowns and international success to show for their efforts.
Hobart teenager Maximillian Giuliani announced himself to the swimming world by pipping Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers by 0.01 seconds in the 100-metre freestyle at the South Australian Championships.
Nineteen-year-old Giuliani, who graduated from Hobart Aquatic to join Miami Swimming Club on the Gold Coast, lit up the SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre in Adelaide with a time of 49.77.
There was more Tasmanian sporting history being made at the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre in Brisbane where Jacob Despard broke a 26-year-old record.
"The Tasmanian 200m record is finally mine, 20.78 in Queensland today!" tweeted the Hobart sprinter after finishing second to under-20 world championship bronze medallist Calab Law (20.45) who missed the national junior record by just 0.04.
Simon Bresnehan had held the record since March 1997 with his time of 20.92.
Congratulating Despard, Athletics Tasmania said it was fitting that he achieved the feat at the Denise Boyd Shield Meet - named after one of Australia's finest ever 200m runners.
Launceston's Sam Fox, who finished sixth in the mountain biking at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, claimed victories in rounds one and two of the sport's cross-country national series at Mount Stromlo in Canberra.
"So good to be back racing the Aussie scene," Fox said on Instagram. "Another great day at Stromlo for the second UCI race of the weekend. I wasn't feeling too crash hot after day one, but after a few laps of (former national champions) Cam Ivory and Brendan Johnston taking chunks out of me I found the race button and got away."
Fox's times of 1:35:58 and 1:25:25 earned him winning margins of 2:20 and 2:10 with Launceston-based Ivory finishing third and fourth over the two races, Hobart's Scott Bowden sixth and eighth and Launceston's Daniel Aurik 12th and 13th. Hobart's Maya Martin finished second and third in the under-19 women's races.
Bowden, who contested the mountain biking and road race at the 2016 Rio Olympics, said he was pleased with his first mountain bike races since 2016.
"Thought of cancelling the trip due to lack of preparation," he said on Instagram. "Ended up having a ball on and off the bike, catching up with lots of old mates. XCO is as hard as I remember. Spent 1.5 hours each day with my heart in my mouth, and my lungs still hurt."
Hobart's 2022 Olympic teammates Eddie Ockenden and Josh Beltz were in the Kookaburras team which recorded a resounding 9-2 victory over South Africa to cement top spot in Pool A of the World Cup in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar.
The Aussies will play Spain in the quarter-finals on Tuesday at 10pm (AEDT).
Launceston triathlete Jake Birtwhistle - who completed a full set of Commonwealth Games medals by claiming bronze in Birmingham - launched his 2023 campaign with victory in the more familiar surroundings of Greens Beach.
Having won the Greens Beach Triathlon Festival ocean swim on Saturday, the 28-year-old added the triathlon itself on Sunday.
Birtwhistle declared himself content with his performance in his first race of the year.
"I agreed to a handicapped start to keep it interesting and had a great time chasing down the other competitors," he said.
Meanwhile, four of Tasmania's top female cyclists are looking ahead to busy year's after their first outings of the season.
Perth's triple Commonwealth champion Georgia Baker (55th), Launceston's Nicole Frain (16th) and Devonport's Anya Louw (57th) all finished the Tour Down Under in Adelaide last week.
"Pretty cool to have the first WWT race of the season in Australia," Baker said.
"Highlight was seeing Alex Manly win stage 2 and wear the ochre jersey - super proud of my Greenedge Cycling team."
Frain posted that she was heading to The Netherlands to compete on the European circuit while Perry is in the Spanish municipality of Calpe having joined the UAE Development Team after a successful spell with the Australian Cycling Academy.
"Some exciting things are happening which obviously means a sad farewell to @aca_cycling," Perry posted. "Forever grateful for the equipment and opportunity provided over the last two years.
"It's been a pleasure being on this team and the perfect launch pad for the next chapter."
Meanwhile, Launceston's Nathaniel Atkinson came off the bench as his Heart of Midlothian team defeated Edinburgh rivals Hibernian 3-0 in the Scottish Cup.
Hearts are sitting third in the Scottish Premier League, behind Celtic and Rangers.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
