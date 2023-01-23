South Australia have come back with vengeance to play the Tasmanian Tigers off the park at the TCA Ground, winning by 114 runs.
After the Tigers won a close contest between the two states, their batting woes from earlier in the week returned in what was a disappointing end to an otherwise positive boys' under-17 national championships.
Unlike the previous day's fixture, it was South Australia who batted first hoping to rectify their narrow defeat.
However, the Tigers took the early advantage when Jack Miller struck twice in three balls - including Kyle Adams, who top scored for the visitors last time out - to leave the score at 2-1.
South Australia steadied though, with Luke Szabo (40 off 61) and Will Young (56 off 67) combining for 77.
The innings continued to have multiple momentum swings, as the fourth-wicket partnership managed a further 46 before Tasmania fought back with two wickets in consecutive overs.
A second 50-run partnership was developed, but South Australia's next 57 runs came at the cost of five wickets.
The Tasmanian bowling effort was shared through most of the team, with seven different bowlers taking wickets, including two from Riverside's Aidan O'Connor and another from Sheffield's Ethan Clark.
The Tigers couldn't have imagined a worse start to their innings as South Australia's rampant opening bowler Noah Dunn ripped through the top-order.
Dunn took four wickets in two overs, including a three-wicket over that could and should have had a fourth if not for a dropped catch, to take Tasmania's score from 0-17 to 4-25.
Rilee Endersby took two wickets of his own not long after to leave the tournament hosts in disarray at 6-52.
Clark looked to be the one shining light for the Tigers, however when he was caught behind for 13, all hope of salvaging a result was lost.
At 9-58 the result was looking embarrassing for the Tigers, however a 10th-wicket cameo worth 59 from Blake Garrett (26* off 70) and Hamish Ayliffe (30 off 41) meant they were eventually bowled out for 117 with South Australia claiming their revenge in style.
