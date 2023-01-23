South Launceston and Riverside reasserted their dominance in the Cricket North women's league as they look to hit their best form in the lead-up to this season's finals campaign.
Clinical bowling displays laid the platform for both wins, with Westbury and Launceston restricted to less than 90 runs.
Their respective wins mean the battle for top spot between South Launceston and Riverside remains tight with only four rounds remaining.
Playing at NTCA No. 1, Launceston won the toss and elected to bat, and got off to a positive start.
Despite losing Kellie Elliott early, opening batter Victoria Gray's 39 off 42 appeared to give the Lions a chance to reach a defendable total.
However, a major collapse happened instead, as Launceston lost 8-15 to finish on 84 all-out.
The collapse was sparked by Belinda Wegman who took 3-7 off her two overs, before Amy Duggan finished the innings with a hat-trick to complement her final figures of 4-5 from 1.4 overs.
Ava Curtis took control of the chase for the Knights, scoring an unbeaten 52 off 39 deliveries to secure a nine-wicket win with just under seven overs remaining.
Westbury struggled to create scoring opportunities throughout their innings.
While Riverside only managed six wickets, they restricted the Shamrocks to just 74 runs.
Skipper Stacey Norton-Smith performed best with the bat for Westbury, scoring 28 off 39, while Elyse Page was damaging and frugal with the ball for the Blues, finishing with 3-4 off her three overs.
Riverside didn't have it all their own way during their innings, with Summer Cherdron's 2-18 off four overs causing some issues for the Blues' batters.
However, it was Page who once again led the way for the Blues, as she hit a measured 25 off 36 to ensure the home side won by seven wickets.
