A gritty, hard-fought win is how Greater Northern Raiders' coach Darren Simmonds described his side's 31 run victory over New Town.
The Raiders, who played at Latrobe for the first time this season, were sent out to the crease by the visitors after losing the toss.
It was a nervous start for the home side who found themselves down four wickets in the space of a few overs.
However, the 40 run partnership between Wynyard's Ella Scolyer (unbeaten 26 off 38) and Latrobe's Hannah Magor (8 off 20) powered the side to their total of 163.
It was a partnership Simmonds had nothing but praise for, in particular Scolyer's efforts after getting a last minute call up to the side.
"When Meg Radford was away, Ella was in the team and potentially would have started a spot higher if Meg hadn't of got flown back from Canberra," Simmonds said.
"Ella came back into the team last night. And she came in and played really well.
"I just liked the way she went about it, and played with some real intent. In that situation, she wasn't worried about the state of the game but played her own way.
"No doubt she played a major role in us winning the game (on Sunday)."
New Town's Cassandra McLoughlin (3-33) and Chloe Abel (3-46) were the side's best with the ball.
The Bucks were slow off the mark when they took to the crease and it wasn't until Kathryn Bryce (unbeaten 45 off 65) got to the wicket that the runs started flow.
It was shorted lived as the Raiders' clinical bowling line up tore through the visitors, who were bowled out for 132.
The bowling group's performance was one Simmonds ranked highly.
"We had our plans in place - look to attack the stumps. Meg Radford was terrific up front and Ava Curtis was fantastic at the other end," he said.
"We had four wickets early, and that was important for applying pressure. Our bowling group has been really good throughout the season."
The win cements the Raiders' place at the top of the Cricket Tasmania Premier League one-day table.
It was a position Simmonds was happy to be in, however, he knew the remainder of the season would be just as tough.
"We've played in the one day season and we've had four wins, so we're in a nice position," he said.
"No doubt we're on top of the table but we've got four games to go. And we're going to have bloody tough game against North Hobart next week, but that's what we've played for.
"In this game, you just look at the next game."
Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869
