The Greater Northern Cup is back in Coastal hands following Ulverstone's dominant five wicket victory over Launceston.
Taking to their home wicket at River Road, the Black Caps wasted no time getting to work after being sent into bowl by the visitors.
Matt Varner made lightwork of the Lions' top order, dismissing captain Cam Lynch (13 off 18), Sam Elliston-Buckley (2 off 8) and Alistair Taylor (2 off 7) after just 3.3 overs.
The South African's commanding start was backed up by captain Alex Wynwood who cleaned up the tail end (4-30) to see the visitors all out for 120 after just 35.2 overs.
Charles Eastoe was the Lions' best at the crease, knocking 35 off 61 while George Maguire added an unbeaten 22 off 35 to their total.
The home side's fast and clinical start was one coach James Smith said couldn't have gone any better, pleased his side was able to get over the line with the white ball.
"It's fantastic for the club, and there's a really good turnout of people that came and watched," Smith said.
"Some of these guys have won some premierships before but there's a few that haven't, so full credit to the players - they've played well all season with the white ball.
"It's always hard to keep doing that in finals but full credit to the boys to have done the job.
"The spinners again, the last few weeks the spinners have really stepped up and taken a lot of wickets and they'd done it again. It wasn't until late (that I thought we had it)."
It didn't all go entirely to plan when the Black Caps took to the crease after lunch, with the side falling to 4-43 after Wynwood was dismissed for a golden duck.
However, a handy partnership between stalwart Jacob Snare (unbeaten 18 off 74) and player of the match Rhys French (unbeaten 40 off 43) powered the side to 5/121 after just 30.2 overs.
French's efforts didn't go unnoticed by Smith, who was quick to praise the all-rounder's contributions in and out of games.
"I think there were two clear standouts for us; Varner obviously bowling and opened the game up for us," he said.
"Rhys, he bowled well, and to back himself and play the way he did is full credit to him.
"I'm really happy for him because he doesn't miss training. It's only his second year with us and he's played really good cricket for us."
Dravid Rao was the best with the ball for the Lions taking 3-29.
The Black Caps' success with the white ball was one Smith was hopeful his side would be able to replicate in their next two-day match, after succumbing to a disappointing loss to Latrobe.
While Smith conceded his side had their focuses elsewhere in the round, he was looking forward to seeing them return to their stride in round two.
"I think the guys were probably thinking about (the Cup final) rather than that - a lot of guys got starts with the bat but no one actually went on with it," he said.
"It was a bit of a wakeup call in some ways but the way cricket is you just keep playing.
"The guys should be confident after this and there's a bit longer to go before the finals but hopefully we finish top two and that's the goal. And then push on to finals again."
With the white ball season now done and dusted for another year, Smith was looking forward to seeing more North-West sides challenge for the title in years to come.
"It's excellent - it's good for Coastal cricket," he said.
"We had struggled for a bit there but to have three teams in the semis and us being lucky enough to win it, it's great.
"There's a lot of kids that come down and watch, so hopefully it keeps continuing to get people playing."
Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869
