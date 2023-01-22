The Examiner
Rise in serious injuries a concern: road safety boss

Jess Flint
Jess Flint
Updated January 22 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
Picture by Rodney Braithwaite.

The Road Safety Advisory Council has urged Tasmanian road users to take road safety warnings seriously as serious injuries on the road have already risen by 50 per cent compared to the same period last year.

