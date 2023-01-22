Rise in serious injuries a concern: road safety boss

The Road Safety Advisory Council has urged Tasmanian road users to take road safety warnings seriously as serious injuries on the road have already risen by 50 per cent compared to the same period last year.
RSAC chair Scott Tilyard warned drivers not to become complacent.
"I'm concerned that people might think we are doing better because we've had one less fatality than the same time last year," he said.
"The reality is that serious injuries are crashes that could have almost been a fatality and our serious casualties are already tracking 50 per cent up on last year."
There have been 26 serious casualties so far this year, compared to 17 at the same time last year, including 12 motorcycle serious casualties, up from eight at the same time last year.
Mr Tilyard said that none of the crashes had involved non-Tasmanians.
He urged the public to be responsible when driving or riding on the road and to take safety measures such as slowing down, buckling up, putting away phones, and not driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
"We have 11 more months of the year to go, so please do the right thing when you are driving or riding on the road," he said.
"We all need to do our part to make our road safe."
Tasmania's road toll for 2022 was 51, after a driver involved in a crash in December later died in hospital.
"[This is] an unacceptably high level which we do not ever want to see repeated," Mr Tilyard said.
I'm a North-West raised journalist whose favourite things include Tassie wine, good music, and politics. Got a story? Send me an e-mail - Jess.Flint@theadvocate.com.au
