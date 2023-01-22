The Examiner
Swoop Dog claims third cup in row as he heads for Hobart

GM
By Greg Mansfield
January 22 2023 - 8:00pm
Needs Sugar, ridden by Troy Baker, wins the $125,000 Elwick Stakes for two-year-olds in Hobart on Sunday. Picture by Peter Staples
Jockey Tommy Doyle was the toast of King Island after winning the Miners Rest Cup.
Gareth Rattray, pictured last week with his Devonport Cup, also won the Burnie Cup on Sunday night.

Longford trainer John Blacker continued his cleansweep of the feature staying races at Elwick on Sunday and is now looking forward to making a two-pronged attack on the $300,000 Hobart Cup.

