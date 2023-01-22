The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

World leading bluesman Eric Bibb returns to Launceston in February

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated January 22 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two-time Grammy Award nominee Eric Bibb returns to Tasmania in February. Picture supplied

Two-time Grammy Award nominee Eric Bibb will return to Tasmania after 10 years in February, playing two intimate shows in Ulverstone and Launceston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.