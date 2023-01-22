Two-time Grammy Award nominee Eric Bibb will return to Tasmania after 10 years in February, playing two intimate shows in Ulverstone and Launceston.
Promoted by local music store RedHot Music, Bibb will play the Ulverstone Rowing Club on February 1 and the Launceston Boathouse February 2.
Promoter and owner of Redhot Music Andrew Argent said he was expecting sell-out shows, with 200 people attending each night.
"It's a coup that we got these shows added to his Australian tour as the dates were already locked in when contacted them," Mr Argent said.
Bibb will perform the classics he is known and loved for, whilst introducing brand new material from his much-anticipated forthcoming album, titled Ridin', which will be available ahead of its release date exclusively at these shows.
Bibb will play two sets for each show.
"He's played in Tassie before at the tonic bar maybe ten years ago and when I advertised this gig, people were still talking about this last show," Mr Argent said.
"I've seen him three or four times and he's a great performer.
"He sort of charms the crowd, he'll have them eating out of his hand."
Tickets are available on Trybooking's website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
