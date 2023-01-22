A politician and a local business owner have joined forces to speak out against a perceived injustice relating to the Federal Working Holiday Visa Program.
Mayor of Sorell Council and owner of the Bark Mill Tavern and Bakery in Swansea, Kerry Vincent, said he had lost two working holiday visa applicant employees last year and was set to lose a further three this year, with each of them admitting they were moving to Coles Bay.
"I couldn't figure out why they were doing this, until finally one of them told me that instead of just being able to work for three months doing farm work or hospitality here, they could extend their VISA to 12 months under the requirement of working in certain determined postcodes which does not include Swansea," he said.
"Coles Bay is within an hour away, so it seems ridiculous that we are losing staff and unable to recruit new staff to the area because we are not included under the same guidelines as them."
Liberal Member for Prosser, Jane Howlett, called on on Labor to "urgently review" the alleged VISA changes recently made by the Department of Home Affairs.
"Using postcodes to determine eligibility for visa concessions doesn't make sense and it's resulted in neighbouring towns being left unable to attract tourist workers," she said.
"It creates an unequal and unfair situation for the hospitality sector in these areas, which are already facing workforce shortages."
A similar sentiment was echoed by the Tasmanian Hospitality Association's chief executive Steve Old, who said his organisation had been lobbying the Australian Hospitality Association for several months in the hope they would eventually be able to come to an adequate agreement with the Federal Government.
"All regional areas are struggling to find workers, so further complications in relation to VISAs - especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the issues that caused with international visitors - is needless," he said.
"Tasmania as a whole should have the ability to offer these extended VISAs, because everyone is picking from the same pool of people to fill vacancies, so unless we have a surplus of new workers coming into the state, then I'm not sure how some industries are going to find anyone."
A Department of Home Affairs spokesperson responded by explaining that since March 5 last year, all "Working Holiday Makers" (WHM) could count work in tourism and hospitality carried out from June 22, 2021 in northern or "remote and very remote" areas of Australia as specified work for the purpose of applying for a second or third visa.
"This measure was in response to recommendations from the Joint Standing Committee on Migration Inquiry into the WHM program, which delivered its final report on 30 November 2020," they said.
"While Coles Bay is considered "remote and very remote" for the purpose of specified work, all of Tasmania is classified as regional, enabling WHMs to count work in a broad range of approved industries for the purposes of applying for a subsequent visa."
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner.
