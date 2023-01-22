The aroma of food from around the world filled the air in Civic Square on Sunday, as World Street Eats returned to Launceston.
The event was under the new leadership of organisers Amr Elsayed and Madi Biggelaar, who said they were blown away by the attendance.
"We're so happy with the turnout and all the food stalls too," Ms Biggelaar said.
Mr Elsayed said this year they had a few stalls that were attending for the first time.
"Some have never operated in Launceston before so it's a pretty big deal," Mr Elsayed said.
"We have Cantina Latina from Hobart serving Chilean empanadas, The Authentic Indian food stall selling traditional dosas and some World Street Eats favourites and icons.
"We're trying to bring a variety to the market that people might not have seen before."
He said the goal was community engagement.
"Both from a punter perspective and also to engage the migrant community to come and find a place at World Street Eats," Mr Elsayed said.
Ms Biggelaar said entertainment was available for kids as well as various makers selling their products.
"We've got the circus workshops which is really hands on and a lot of fun for the kids."
Mr Elsayed said expressing Launceston's multiculturalism is what drove the event.
"We really want to showcase the rich diversity we have not just in Launceston, but Tasmania as a whole," he said.
"I believe there's probably over 170 different nationalities that live in Tasmania, and we want to be able to engage as many of them as we possibly can.
"It's about sharing cultural knowledge and storytelling through multiple things including food, entertainment, performances and also traditional makers, crafts and artists as well."
Mr Elsayed said the summer season is on for two more months on February 19 and March 19.
He said the March session was special as it is a collaboration with Harmony Week.
"It's a celebration of the rich diversity in Tasmania," he said.
The annual event coincides with the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.
"It's run by the multicultural council of Tasmania who engaged World Street Eats before to collaborate," Mr Elsayed said.
"We're really passionate about making this an even bigger event in March and bringing a lot of people not just from Launceston, but from all over the state to come and participate."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues.
