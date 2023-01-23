MOST Australians don't know why the country marks its national day on January 26, what historical event it commemorates. A poll commissioned by the Australia Institute found only 38 per cent of those polled correctly named that "event", the landing of the First Fleet and raising of the Union Jack in Sydney Cove on 26 January, 1788. Polling consistently finds 80 per cent or more of those polled believe it is important for this country to have a national day, and a smaller majority (60-70 per cent typically) want it to be on January 26, even if they're not sure what they are celebrating. For most Australians, even if they know the genesis of the public holiday, it's a chance to have a day off, have a drink with friends, and celebrate just being Australian.
No government is going to simply "change the date". What date would they move it to? What event would it mark? If there's disagreement over January 26, the fracas and divisions that would break out if a government tried to set another date would make the aboriginal "invasion day" protests and "change the date" marches look very tame. Agreement on this would be impossible. It's hard to argue against a 60-70 per cent majority, even if a lot of them don't know the event they are supposed to be having a drink to.
However, there was another event that occurred on January 26, and that was the day in 1949 the Chifley Labor Government's Nationality and Citizenship Act, making all those who were born in Australia, Australian citizens, came into force. Until that date, amazingly, Australians were all British citizens, despite the country having been independent from Britain since 1901.
This Act was also the catalyst for former Labor Prime Minister Paul Keating on January 26, 1994, to officially declare that date "Australia Day". Until then, the States and Territories usually set Australia Day on the Friday or Monday closest to January 26 so people could have a long weekend.
Those most opposed to Australia Day being on January 26 of course are the country's indigenous who see the 1788 flag raising setting off a chain of massacres, deaths from white diseases, incarceration, dispossession, child removal and blatant discrimination. While no-one can wind back history, some of these injustices have been atoned for. First and foremost perhaps, given the importance of the land to indigenous, around 50 per cent of the Australian land mass is "recognised" aboriginal land, according to the National Indigenous Australians Agency.
Noel Pearson, arguably Australia's most eloquent indigenous leader, put a compelling case for Australia "Day" to be spread over two days, the 25th and 26th. He wrote in 2018: "The observance of Australia Day could begin on January 25 - the eve of the proclamation of British sovereignty over the east coast of the continent - and continue into January 26. This would straddle two sovereignties: the sovereignty of the First Nations that possessed this continent since time immemorial, and the crown's sovereignty that began when the British flag was raised at Sydney Cove on January 26, 1788. Linking January 25 and 26 would be a noble compromise between the old and the new. It would bring together honour and empathy, remembrance and celebration."
That's worth thinking about.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.