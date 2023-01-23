MOST Australians don't know why the country marks its national day on January 26, what historical event it commemorates. A poll commissioned by the Australia Institute found only 38 per cent of those polled correctly named that "event", the landing of the First Fleet and raising of the Union Jack in Sydney Cove on 26 January, 1788. Polling consistently finds 80 per cent or more of those polled believe it is important for this country to have a national day, and a smaller majority (60-70 per cent typically) want it to be on January 26, even if they're not sure what they are celebrating. For most Australians, even if they know the genesis of the public holiday, it's a chance to have a day off, have a drink with friends, and celebrate just being Australian.

