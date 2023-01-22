The Examiner
Fire at Youngtown destroys one building, damages neighboring business

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
Updated January 23 2023 - 7:39am, first published January 22 2023 - 5:30pm
A firefighter cools down walls after a fire destroyed a building at 385 Hobart Road, Youngtown. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A string of suspicious fires that have caused a combined $550,000 worth of damage are unlikely to be linked, police say.

