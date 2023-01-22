A string of suspicious fires that have caused a combined $550,000 worth of damage are unlikely to be linked, police say.
The latest fire occurred early Sunday morning, leaving a vacant Youngtown building destroyed and a neighbouring business damaged.
Launceston Fire Brigade acting station officer Steve Johnson said crews were called to the scene about 3am.
"Responding crews from Rocherlea and Launceston responded to the call," Mr Johnson said.
"As they approached the scene they could see a large amount of smoke and flames.
"It took them approximately 30 minutes to get the fire under control."
It follows a string of fires in Tasmania's north this week, including a fire at Riverside Primary School which left an estimated $150,000 damage, and a series of fires lit at Cataract Gorge.
Both remain under investigation.
Mr Johnson said about $400,000 worth of damage was caused by the Youngtown blaze.
"The building was vacant at the time and that's all we know at this stage," Mr Johnson said.
"Crews worked to respond to protect the surrounding businesses.
"Investigations are still ongoing."
Police Inspector Darren Hopkins said two new caravans at the property next door were damaged by the fire.
"We're interested to hear from any members of the public who might have information," Inspector Hopkins said.
"The property was abandoned at the time but it's been pretty well destroyed."
He said it was unlikely the past three fires this week were linked, but investigations were early.
"The one at Riverside appeared to be youth and we're pretty sure we know who was responsible for that," he said.
"Fire scene examiners attended the scene this morning and conducted an examination.
"It's believed accelerants were found on the scene which would suggest it's been deliberately lit."
He said a vehicle was seen in the area at the time but did not know if it was linked or not.
"There may have been some CCTV footage available from nearby businesses but it has not been collected yet," Inspector Hopkins said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
